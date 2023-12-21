SLO domestic violence arrest leads to child porn bust

December 21, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Police officers arrested a San Luis Obispo man twice in the span of a little more than a month, first for domestic violence and then for possession of child pornography.

On Nov. 11, San Luis Obispo officers responded to call about a disorderly person at an apartment complex located in the 1300 block of Osos Street. Officers contacted Shahda Atieea, 25, in front of the apartment complex, according to police.

Investigators determined that Atieea was involved in a domestic violence incident with a female inside his apartment and that he was the primary aggressor. Officers arrested Atieea for felony domestic violence and booked him in SLO County Jail. Atieea bailed out of jail shortly afterwards.

During the initial investigation, officers discovered Atieea had recorded a video of himself engaged in sexual activity with the victim without her knowledge. Police obtained a warrant to search Atieaa’s cell phone for evidence.

Upon examining the phone, investigators found several hundred videos of child pornography.

On Dec. 14, police arrested Atieea for possession of child pornography. Officers also searched the man’s home and found additional electronic devices, which they seized for further investigation.

Atieea is currently being held in SLO County Jail with his bail set at $150,000, according to police. In addition to the domestic violence charge from the first arrest, he is facing charges of felony possession of matter depicting sexual conduct of a child, felony possession of matter depicting minor engaging in sexual conduct and misdemeanor invasion of privacy.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...