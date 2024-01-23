Fatal crash in Atascadero, man charged with manslaughter

January 23, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

California Highway Patrol officers filed manslaughter charges against a man involved in a fatal crash in Atascadero on Sunday. A Fresno woman, 32-year-old Edna Marquez Galindo, was killed in the crash, according to the CHP.

Shortly before 11 p.m., 37-year-old Oscar De La Mora Marin was driving southbound on Highway 101 near the Del Rio Road offramp at speeds of 90 to 100 mph when his vehicle rolled onto the frontage road. Galindo, who was ejected from the vehicle, died at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center following the crash.

CHP officers arrested Marin for DUI, manslaughter and driving with a suspended license due to a previous DUI. He remains in the San Luis Obispo County Jail where he is being held without bond.

