Cal Poly strike over, faculty accepts less than previously offered

January 23, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Following a one-day strike and months of negotiations, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo’s faculty union and California State University management reached a tentative agreement on Monday.

While faculty members went back to work on Tuesday, it appears they accepted a lesser offer than one that was rejected late last year. The CSU had offered 15% over three years, with some faculty also getting a post-promotion increase of an additional 2.65%, or 17.65% over three years.

After striking, the California Faculty Association has agreed to 10% over 2 years with salary step increases for the l0west paid employees of 2.65%, or 12.65% over two years.

Highlights of the tentative agreement:

5% general salary increase for all faculty retroactive to July 1, 2023.

5% general salary increase for all faculty on July 1 in 2024, (contingent on the state not reducing base funding to the CSU).

Raising the salary floor for our lowest-paid faculty in salary ranges A and B: $3,000 increase in the minimum pay for ranges A and B retroactive to July 1, 2023; additional $3,000 increase in the minimum pay for range A on July 1, 2024.

Salary step increase of 2.65% for 2024-25.

Increasing paid parental leave from six to 10 weeks.

Increasing protection for faculty who have dealings with police by providing for a union rep in those interactions.

Improving access to gender-inclusive restrooms and lactation spaces, and a pathway to monitor issues of access.

Providing support for lecturer engagement in service work.

Extending the current contract for 2022-24 one year to June 30, 2025.

“This historic agreement was won because of members’ solidarity, collective action, bravery, and love for each other and our students,” said Antonio Gallo, associate vice president of lecturers, south. “This is what people power looks like. This deal immensely improves working conditions for faculty and strengthens learning conditions for students.”

The union and CSU management will hammer out the details of the pact, with union members slated to vote on the agreement in the next few weeks.

