Is Cal Poly asking students to rat out their teachers?

January 21, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Even though most of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo’s faculty is planing to stage a five-day strike, administrators have asked students to “rat out professors” who participate in the strike.

Members of the California faculty Association plan to begin their protest at 23 CSU campuses on Monday. For eight months, the union has negotiated with CSU officials over salaries, class sizes, leave and more. No agreement has been reached with both sides at an impasse.

Even though faculty members are legally required to report their absences, Keith Humphrey, Cal Poly’s vice president for student affairs, sent an email to students and their parents asking that they report teachers who have canceled classes.

“Both CFA and Teamsters have demanded a general salary increase that would result in cuts to programs and potentially layoffs on our campuses,” Humphrey wrote in his email. “Despite this, we are committed to fairly compensating our employees in a financially sustainable manner.”

In his email, Humphrey includes a link to a page students can fill out regarding teachers who cancel their classes. An action that mechanical engineering professor Andrew Kean found divisive.

“Cal Poly has plenty of administrators and staff who could see who is actually striking, but they are too lazy to do the work themselves,” Kean said. “They have asked students to tattle on us in an effort to drive a wedge between faculty and students. Regardless of how one feels about the faculty strike, contributing to additional animosity on campus is unnecessary and should not be part of the activities of Cal Poly administration.”

Contract negotiations stalled in October after the CSU offered a maximum pay increase of 5%. Faculty members are seeking a 12% increase in pay, along with other demands.

The California Faculty Association is calling for:

12% pay raises that keep ahead of inflation.

Pay equity and raising the floor for our lowest-paid faculty.

Manageable workloads that allow for more support and engagement with students.

More counselors to improve students’ much-needed access to mental health services.

Expanding paid parental leave to a full semester.

Accessible lactation and milk storage spaces for lactating faculty.

Safe gender-inclusive restrooms and changing rooms.

Safety provisions for faculty interacting with university police on our campuses.

CSU officials report they are facing a huge funding gap, and that the increases in pay would cost approximately $380 million a year.

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with Cal Coast News Top Stories.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...