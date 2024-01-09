Front Page  »  

California needs an equitable income tax system

January 9, 2024

Controller Malia Cohen

Statement by California Controller Malia Cohen

Cohen released the following statement following last month’s announcement that the L.A. Dodgers signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with pitcher Shohei Ohtani. The contract is structured so that Ohtani will receive $2 million per year and defer the balance approximately 10 years, when he could potentially return to Japan and escape payment of California state income taxes on the deferred amount:

The current tax system allows for unlimited deferrals for those fortunate enough to be in the highest tax brackets, creating a significant imbalance in the tax structure. The absence of reasonable caps on deferral for the wealthiest individuals exacerbates income inequality and hinders the fair distribution of taxes.

I would urge Congress to take immediate and decisive action to rectify this imbalance.”

Introducing limits on deductions and exemptions for high-income earners promotes social responsibility and contributes to a tax system that is just and beneficial for all. This action would not only create a more equitable tax system, but also generate additional revenue that can be directed towards addressing pressing important social issues and fostering economic stability.

As the chief fiscal officer of California, Controller Malia Cohen is responsible for accountability and disbursement of the state’s financial resources. The controller has independent auditing authority over government agencies that spend state funds. She is a member of numerous financing authorities, and fiscal and financial oversight entities including the Franchise Tax Board.

 


If you confiscated all the money from US billionaires you could not even cover one year of the US budget. Estimates put the total wealth of America’s billionaires at $5 trillion, while the federal government spent nearly $7 trillion in the fiscal 2021, which ended Sept. 30. Let’s stop being jealous of the rich, and start controlling what government spends.


The people who created this rule were not stupid; they knew about this gaping loophole. This loophole is there for the rich. When do I get a similar loophole?


He has tax attorneys that their job is to find all the Government loopholes and use them. The average guy doesn’t have the funds to hire someone for that so he pays. You will never fix the problem until you close the loopholes government created or just go to a straight % tax no deductions. Government won’t do that as they are afraid they would they would loose control of the people. Also as you are in control of spending in Ca I would look into the mirror and ask yourself how the state got into such a high debt and try to fix that!


I pay my taxes exactly as the law demands, but why? My taxes and those paid by many others are spent be politicians on programs that I fully disagree with. In many ways it would be better if the government(s) just burned my check when it arrived. I feel that my contribution is just wasted. There is never enough money for the government to waste. Congress and the state legislature should seek ways for citizens to retain more of their money, not contrive ways to steal more.


If they change the tax laws, guys like Ohtani will just sign with a state tax free state. How about lowering state taxes where they won’t have to defer their payments.


“How about lowering state taxes where they won’t have to defer their payments.” Nah- that would make sense…. you gotta remember that this is Kalifornia.


This is California. Logic and reason have no home here.


