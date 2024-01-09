Firefighters extinguish Paso Robles urgent care bathroom blaze

January 9, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Firefighters extinguished a blaze that broke out inside a Paso Robles urgent care bathroom Monday evening.

Shortly after 7 p.m., a caller reported a fires at Carbon Health Urgent Care Paso Robles, located at 500 1st Street. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found light smoke emanating from the building, according to the city of Paso Robles.

Fire crews needed to pry open the main door of the urgent care in order to enter. The crews confined a small fire to one of the bathrooms inside the urgent care.

The building sustained minimal smoke damage. There were no reports of any injuries.

Investigators determined a bathroom exhaust fan that had been left on overheated, causing the fire. Paso Robles fire officials are reminding business owners who have a Knox Box to make sure the keys inside are updated when locks are changed.

A total of 11 firefighters, equipped with two fire engines and one truck, took part in the response to the blaze. Paso Robles police officers assisted, as well.

