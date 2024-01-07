Paso Robles police investigating multiple shots fired at residence

January 7, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles are investigating a shooting on Friday night in which multiple shots were fired at a residence on the north side of town.

Shortly before midnight, a caller reporter hearing shots fired near the intersection of 36th and Park streets. Officers arrived to discovered an occupied dwelling had been struck by gunfire.

Officers determined multiple rounds struck the residence, and some penetrated all the way

through to the living area.

The investigation is ongoing. The Paso Robles Police Department is asking anyone with any information to call (805) 237-6464. Persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

