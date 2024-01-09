Group launches recall effort to oust Grover Beach mayor, 2 councilmen, video

January 9, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A citizens group launched a recall effort to oust Grover Beach Mayor Karen Bright and councilmen Daniel Rushing and Zachary Zimmerman through a recall election on Monday.

During public comment at Monday’s Grover Beach Council meeting, Lesley Marr said she wanted to provide each council member a copy of a proposed initiative to repeal the resolution raising water rates. After handing each of the council members a stack of papers, Marr told Bright, Rushing and Zimmerman she had also served them with notice of intent to recall.

The group, Grover H2O, plans to file a notice of intent to recall with the Grover Beach Clerk’s Office on Tuesday.

Bright, Rushing and Zimmerman’s support of a resolution that will more than double water rates in order to help pay for Central Coast Blue, a proposed recycled water project, prompted the recall effort.

After approximately 34% of rate payers submitted protests, the Grover Beach City Council voted 3-2 to raise water and sewer rates by 112% over four years, with council members Robert Robert and Clint Weirick dissenting.

Proponents of the recall argue Bright, Rushing and Zimmerman are out of touch with their constituents, don’t listen and are making the community unaffordable.

The committee will need to gather approximately 2,000 signatures for both Bright and Zimmerman and 500 for Rushing, who was appointed after the city voted to create council member districts.

If successful, the recall for Bright, Rushing and Zimmerman could be on a special ballot later this year.

