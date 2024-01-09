Grover Beach residents working on anti-water rate increase initiative

January 8, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A group of Grover Beach residents plan to overturn the City Council’s resolution to raise water rates by more than 100% through an anti-water rate increase initiative. Grover H2O filed a notice of intent to circulate the petition on Monday afternoon.

“The families, seniors, tenants, businesses and people on fixed incomes in Grover Beach ask their city council to commission a current independent technical review to find fiscally sustainable backup water and put it to a vote of the people before turning Grover Beach into the wastewater processor for Pismo Beach and Arroyo Grande and financially compromising its citizens, city and environment,” according to the notice of intent.

In September, a consultant recommended the city raise its rates to cover the cost of Central Coast Blue, a recycled water project designed to establish a dependable water supply for residents and businesses of Grover Beach, Arroyo Grande and Pismo Beach.

More than two dozen residents asked city officials not to raise rates and to get out of Central Coast Blue during a Dec. 11 City Council meeting. The Grover Beach City Council then voted to raise water and sewer rates by 112% over four years.

The group now needs to collect 500 signature from Grover Beach residents who voted in the last election. If successful, the citizens’ ballot initiative to repeal the resolution to increase water rates by over 100% will be on the Nov. 5 ballot.

