Adventist Health buys 2 hospitals in San Luis Obispo County

February 29, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Adventist Health has agreed to pay Tenet Healthcare $550 million for Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo and Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton. The purchase includes the related physician practices and imaging centers.

Adventist Health is a faith-based, nonprofit, integrated health system serving communities on the West Coast and Hawaii. It operates 26 hospitals while providing outpatient care at more than 400 clinics.

“We are excited to increase our footprint to the beautiful Central Coast of California,” Kerry L. Heinrich, president and CEO of Adventist Health, said in a release. “We are committed to partnering with Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital to expand services, and we will work together to serve our mission of increasing the availability of care for communities in this region.”

The sale, expected to close in the spring, requires regulatory approval.

