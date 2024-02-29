Car collides with motorcycle by Highway 101 in SLO

February 29, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A car collided with a motorcycle by a Highway 101 off-ramp in San Luis Obispo on Thursday morning.

Shortly before 10 a.m., the vehicles crashed on Madonna Road near the northbound off-ramp. The crash resulted in minor injuries, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Neither alcohol, nor drugs factored into the collision. The motorcyclist received medical care at the scene.

