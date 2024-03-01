Car strikes bicyclist in San Luis Obispo
February 29, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A car collided with a bicyclist in San Luis Obispo on Thursday, causing the person on the bicycle to suffer minor injuries.
Shortly before noon, a caller reported the crash at the intersection of S. Higuera Street and Suburban Road. Investigators do not suspect alcohol or drugs factored into the collision, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
An ambulance came out to the scene, and medics treated the bicyclist.
