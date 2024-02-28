Atascadero man killed in crash at Oceano Dunes identified

February 28, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Officials have identified the 31-year-old Atascadero man killed in an off-roading crash at the Oceano Dunes on Sunday afternoon as Taylor Brard as the person.

At about 2 p.m., Brard crashed his vehicle near Post 22 at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area. Park rangers found the off-road vehicle lying on its side at the bottom of a large bowl with damage to the roll cage, according to state parks.

Bard and a passenger were in the vehicle when it crashed. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Bystanders performed CPR on Brard until rangers and Cal Fire personnel took over rendering aid. They attempted to provide life-saving measures, but at approximately 2:40 p.m., Cal Fire personnel pronounced Brard dead at the scene.

A helicopter transported the passenger to a local hospital where the person received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Brard’s death.

