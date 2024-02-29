SLO County alleged embezzler’s diversion program terminated

February 29, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

More than eight months after he was arrested for resisting an officer, the former San Luis Obispo County employee currently battling 12 felony embezzlement charges is also facing a misdemeanor resisting charge.

On June, 24, 2023, sheriff deputies arrested Norman Hibble for resisting arrest – a charge that he resisted or delayed deputies from performing their job. The court then granted Hibble misdemeanor diversion, a program that allows those charged with certain crimes to have their case dismissed upon completion of a typically 12-month court-ordered diversion program.

The program, however, requires participants stay out of further legal trouble.

During the past week, the court terminated Hubble’s diversion and added the resisting charge to his embezzlement case. He is scheduled for a further arraignment on March 14.

Last week, the SLO County District Attorney’s Office filed 12 felony embezzlement charges against Hibble, 54. Over 7 years, Hibble allegedly used a county credit card to purchase personal items estimated at more than $100,000. The items include an electric scooter, a crossbow and camera equipment.

County administrators fired Hibble on Jan. 5. The county plans to seek restitution if Hibble is convicted, including severing his pension.

Last week, Superior Court Judge Barry LaBarbera reduced Hibbles bail from $350,000 to $250,000.

On Thursday, Judge LaBarbera further reduced Hibble’s bail to $100,000 on the embezzlement charges. With the addition of the resisting charge, Hibble’s bail is currently set at $105,000.

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with Cal Coast News Top Stories.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...