Atascadero police ask for help identifying individuals in theft case

February 14, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Atascadero police are asking for the public’s help identifying two individuals regarding an investigation into a theft case.

A thief or thieves snatched products from the M & M Smoke Shop on El Camino Real on Sunday. The Atascadero Police Department is circulating a photo of the male and female who officers are trying to identify.

Investigators ask that anyone who recognizes the individuals call (805) 461-5051 and select option 0 to speak with dispatch.

