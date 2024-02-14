Santa Barbara County deputies arrest wanted man after standoff

February 14, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Barbara County deputies arrested a Lompoc man for domestic violence and other offenses after a brief standoff on Tuesday.

Shortly before 10 a.m., sheriff’s deputies learned that a wanted suspect, 27-year-old Eric Alexander Elijah Silva, was inside a residence in the 3800 block of Via Isla near Lompoc. Deputies were aware Silva had an outstanding Ramey warrant for domestic violence, and they learned he had a 6-month-old child inside the home with him, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

While at the scene, at one point, deputies observed Silva holding the infant as he peered at them out a window.

Deputies contained the area with help from county air support and a sheriff’s K-9 unit. On a loudspeaker, they ordered Silva to exit the home and peacefully surrender.

However, at about 10:27 a.m., Silva attempted to flee out the back door of the home. Deputies quickly apprehended him.

Deputies arrested Silva and booked him at the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail on felony charges of domestic violence, child cruelty, preventing a victim from calling 911, false imprisonment and preventing or dissuading a witness. Silva is being held with his bail set at $100,000.

The child did not suffer any injuries during the incident and did not require medical attention.

