Detachment and impartiality are the wellspring of a fair trial.
February 16, 2024
OPINION By ILAN FUNKE-BILU
I am honored to represent Giovanni DeGarimore. He is charged with committing crimes in our county. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Our Constitution provides that all citizens, even non-citizens, must be afforded the right to compel the prosecutors to present the evidence before twelve tried and true. We are diligently preparing our defense to present in a court of law and are convinced Giovanni will be vindicated.
Social media, media, community scuttlebut, and pre-trial speculations are not the forums where justice presides.
I understand and respect our First Amendment right of a free and vigorous press. But the same Constitution affords my client the right to a fair trial before an impartial jury. We are confident that justice will be found in our courts.
I would love to now disclose the evidence that supports my client’s innocence, but then I would be guilty of trying to bias a prospective jury. Detachment and impartiality are the wellspring of a fair trial. To ensure it, please let’s not rush to judgment.
Ilan Funke-Bilu is an attorney with an office based in San Luis Obispo since 1979. He is board Certified as a criminal law specialist by the California State Bar.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines