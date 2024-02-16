Detachment and impartiality are the wellspring of a fair trial.

February 16, 2024

OPINION By ILAN FUNKE-BILU

I am honored to represent Giovanni DeGarimore. He is charged with committing crimes in our county. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Our Constitution provides that all citizens, even non-citizens, must be afforded the right to compel the prosecutors to present the evidence before twelve tried and true. We are diligently preparing our defense to present in a court of law and are convinced Giovanni will be vindicated.

Social media, media, community scuttlebut, and pre-trial speculations are not the forums where justice presides.

I understand and respect our First Amendment right of a free and vigorous press. But the same Constitution affords my client the right to a fair trial before an impartial jury. We are confident that justice will be found in our courts.

I would love to now disclose the evidence that supports my client’s innocence, but then I would be guilty of trying to bias a prospective jury. Detachment and impartiality are the wellspring of a fair trial. To ensure it, please let’s not rush to judgment.

Ilan Funke-Bilu is an attorney with an office based in San Luis Obispo since 1979. He is board Certified as a criminal law specialist by the California State Bar.

