Grandfather shot and killed in parking lot of California Walmart

February 16, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Following an accident described as a minor fender bender, a woman allegedly shot and killed a man in the parking lot of a Southern California Walmart earlier this month. [ABC 7]

On Feb. 5, Jonathan Mauk, 59, headed to the store in the San Bernardino County city of Highland to buy soda and salt to make homemade beef jerky for his family. Mauk was backing up his Camaro in the Walmart parking lot when he collided with Shawntece Norton, 37, vehicle.

A witness said Mauk thought he was at fault, so he got out of his car to apologize. Then the suspect shot him.

Norton allegedly fled the scene following the shooting. Officers arrested her the next day.

Mauk’s son, Matthew Mauk, examined his father’s car after the deadly shooting and only found a scratch on the fender.

“There is a scratch on the fender,” Matthew Mauk said. “There is not a dent, there is no real damage. There is a scratch. That is the extent of the collision that he lost his life over.”

Jonathan Mauk was a father of three sons and two grandchildren. A gofundme campaign is raising money for his family.

