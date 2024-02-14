Firefighters rescue a Central Coast cow stuck in the mud

February 13, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Barbara County firefighters on Monday rescued a large cow stuck in the mud following a mudslide at the Dos Pueblo Ranch in Goleta.

Late Monday afternoon, a rancher discovered a “Ronvey” Swiss alp cow trapped in mud, and called first responders. Crews utilized an ATV to get into the canyon and then embarked on a hike down and across the ranch.

“Firefighters reported the cow appeared severely exhausted, on the brink of collapse, after potentially being trapped for up to a day due to a minor mudslide,” according to firefighters. “The five-hour rescue in deep mud involved digging, prying, rolling, and using wood planks for leverage. The cow was freed from the mud.”

Once freed, firefighters covered the exhausted cow with a blanked to keep it warm as it rested.

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with Cal Coast News Top Stories.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...