Firefighters rescue a Central Coast cow stuck in the mud
February 13, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Santa Barbara County firefighters on Monday rescued a large cow stuck in the mud following a mudslide at the Dos Pueblo Ranch in Goleta.
Late Monday afternoon, a rancher discovered a “Ronvey” Swiss alp cow trapped in mud, and called first responders. Crews utilized an ATV to get into the canyon and then embarked on a hike down and across the ranch.
“Firefighters reported the cow appeared severely exhausted, on the brink of collapse, after potentially being trapped for up to a day due to a minor mudslide,” according to firefighters. “The five-hour rescue in deep mud involved digging, prying, rolling, and using wood planks for leverage. The cow was freed from the mud.”
Once freed, firefighters covered the exhausted cow with a blanked to keep it warm as it rested.
