Man caught prowling in backyard of house near Cal Poly in SLO, video

February 13, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

For the third time in a span of slightly more than half a year, a surveillance camera caught a suspect prowling in the backyard of a house near Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo.

Early Monday morning, a surveillance camera recorded a man prowling in the backyard of a home in the 200 block of Longview Lane. The suspect did not enter the house, and there were no reports of stolen property, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The suspect appears to be the same prowler caught on surveillance cameras on two different days in Aug, 2024, sneaking through backyards of homes on Hathway Avenue and McCollum Street. Both of those homes are located in the same neighborhood near Cal Poly.

Investigators ask that anyone who has information about the identity of the suspect contact the police department at (805) 594-8050.

