Helicopter crashes in Orcutt, pilot walks away

February 24, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The pilot of a helicopter that crashed in a field in Orcutt on Friday morning walked away uninjured from the wreckage.

Shortly before 8 a.m., the pilot was spraying organic pesticides on a field near Orcutt-Garey and Foxen Canyon roads when the aircraft experienced mechanical issues. The pilot then attempted to land the plane, which went down on its side.

At the time of the crash, the pesticide tanks were empty.

