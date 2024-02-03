Santa Maria man allegedly robbed two children, arrested
February 2, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Santa Maria police arrested a man who allegedly robbed two children on Tuesday.
Shortly after 8 a.m., a witness reported a suspect physically assaulted and robbed two juveniles of property in the 800 block of E. Orange Street. Officers arrived at the residence of Patrick Hubbard, who refused to exit his home for more than an hour, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Eventually, officers managed to take Hubbard into custody. Police booked Hubbard in the Santa Maia jail on charges of robbery, child abuse, misuse of a 911 emergency line and resisting, obstructing or delaying an arrest.
