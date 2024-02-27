This week’s San Luis Obispo County government meetings

February 26, 2024

By CalCoastNews staff

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. on Feb. 26 at the county building.

In an attempt to slow losses affiliated with the cannabis industry, under Item 1 on the agenda the supervisors will discuss raising the cost of filing a cannabis project appeal from $850 to $2,000.

Under Item 32, the board will receive and file an energy update report on the Diablo Canyon Power Plant and the proposed offshore wind farms, and provide direction as deemed necessary. There will be protesters in attendance advocating for no wind projects off our coast.

Offshore wind update:

Oct. 2018 – U.S. Department of Interior announcement

Oct. 2022 – Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) completed their environmental

review for issuance of the leases Dec. 2022 – BOEM concluded its lease auction for the Morro Bay Wind Energy Area (MBWEA)

Dec. 2023 – BOEM issued notice of intent to prepare a programmatic environmental impact statement

Aug. 2022 – California Energy Commission (CEC) development off the California Coast Report

Feb. 2023 – CEC preliminary assessment of economic benefits of offshore wind report

April 2023 – CEC energy permitting roadmap report

Jan. 2024– CEC draft strategic plan published

The Arroyo Grande City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Feb. 27 in the council chambers.

The City Council will discuss an update on goals and priorities for fiscal years 2023 through 2025, under Item 11-a on the agenda, The goals include pursuit of a revenue measure and alternative funding sources for infrastructure needs. The council will consider public outreach, including the creation of a Citizen Committee.

The Atascadero City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Feb. 27 in the council chambers.

The Grover Beach City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Feb. 26 in the council chambers.

The City Council adopted a short-term rental (STR) ordinance on June 17, 2019. The ordinance authorizes the city manager to establish rules and regulations for the purpose of interpreting, clarifying, carrying out, furthering, and enforcing the requirements of the ordinance.

A maximum of 40 non-owner-occupied STRs will be allowed on properties within the Coastal Zone. A maximum of 60 non-owner-occupied STRs will be allowed on properties outside of the Coastal Zone. There is no limit for the number of STR permits issued for owner-occupied units. Permits are issued on a first come, first serve basis.

Under Item 6 on the agenda, the council will adopt revisions to the city’s short-term rental ordinance. The council plans to modify the city’s short-term rental waitlist procedures, local contact requirements, adjusting length of stay requirement for short-term rentals within accessory dwelling units and minor changes and clarifications to definitions and permit revocation.

The Oceano Community Services District Board will meet Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. in the board room.

Under item 9-B on the agenda, the board will consider a conflict waiver for its former legal counsel, Adamski Moroski Madden Cumberland & Green LLP, to work for the Central Coast Blue Regional Recycled Water Authority.

The new district legal counsel, Rob Shultz, is recommending the board deny the request as AMMCG represented the district from 2013 in water maters in the Northern Cities Management Area of the Santa Maria Valley Groundwater Basin, which could create a conflict of interest.

Shultz cites thirty-five entries from past legal bills where AMMCG charged to work on behalf of the district on items related to Central Coast Blue.

The Nipomo Community Services District Board will meet at 9 a.m. on Feb. 2 in the board room.

