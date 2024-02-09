Santa Barbara County deputies catch teen with gun in school zone

February 9, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Barbara County deputies on Wednesday arrested a juvenile for possession of a firearm in a school zone.

At about 12:30 p.m., Community Resource Deputy Dickey was visiting the Carpinteria High School campus when administrators reported a vehicle near the campus that was occupied by two seemingly suspicious individuals, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Dickey located the car alongside the roadway in the 4800 block of Foothill Road and spoke with the two juveniles inside the vehicle.

A 15-year-old boy in the driver’s seat threw a backpack out of the vehicle. Deputies detained the teen and investigated, eventually finding an unloaded .44 caliber Smith and Wesson revolver in the backpack.

Deputies arrested the teen on felony charges of possession of a gun in a school zone, minor in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm, as well as misdemeanor possession of an unregistered firearm.

Authorities booked the 15-year-old in Santa Maria Juvenile Hall. Deputies released the female to a guardian.

Sheriff’s officials commend the school administrators for making an observation and quickly sharing their concerns with Deputy Dickey. The collaboration enabled authorities to secure an illegally possessed weapon and ensure the safety of the Carpinteria community, officials said.

