Driver flees crash in Paso Robles, passenger hides in bushes

March 29, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles police are looking for an alleged drunk driver who crashed a black SUV near the intersection of Caballo Place and Calle Chorro on Thursday evening and then fled the scene. Officers found a female passenger hiding in bushes near the crash site.

Shortly before 7 p.m., a caller reported a single vehicle collision. Officers arrived to find an overturned black SUV in the roadway.

Officers also found a female hiding nearby. They determined she was a passenger in the vehicle and was attempting to flee. First responders, who determined the woman suffered minor injuries in the crash, transported the passenger to a local hospital.

The passenger disclosed the driver was a Hispanic male who she suspected of being under the influence

of drugs or alcohol at the time of the collision.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the driver or crash to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.

