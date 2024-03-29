Vehicle catches on fire in Pismo Beach

March 29, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire in Pismo Beach Thursday afternoon.

A black vehicle caught on fire at approximately 2:28 p.m. on Price Street by Hinds Avenue, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to anywhere in the area.

No one suffered injuries as a result of the fire. The cause of the blaze is unclear.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...