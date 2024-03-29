Vehicle catches on fire in Pismo Beach
March 29, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire in Pismo Beach Thursday afternoon.
A black vehicle caught on fire at approximately 2:28 p.m. on Price Street by Hinds Avenue, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to anywhere in the area.
No one suffered injuries as a result of the fire. The cause of the blaze is unclear.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines