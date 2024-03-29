Lompoc student arrested for having loaded gun on campus

March 29, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputy arrested an 18-year-old student at Cabrillo High School in Lompoc on Thursday for having a loaded gun on campus.

School Resource Deputy Dunn conducted a probation search on Jesus BarajasLemus in the Cabrillo High office at approximately 12:12 p.m. Dunn found BarajasLemus in possession of a loaded handgun that was not registered to him, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies booked BarajasLemus at the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail. The teen’s bail amount and booking charges are pending.

Authorities did not ask Cabrillo High School to take any protective measures because Dunn arrested BarajasLemus when he discovered the student had the gun, sheriff’s officials say. Dunn had been working with the Cabrillo High School administration on the case in an effort to ensure the safety of students and staff.

There are no additional campus safety concerns related to the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

