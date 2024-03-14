SLO police searching for suspects who damaged Costco parking lot

March 14, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking the public for help with locating three individuals who allegedly damaged the Costco parking lot last weekend.

Police are circulating surveillance images of the suspects, as well as of their vehicles: a Toyota 4Runner, a BMW sedan and a Ford Mustang. The incident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

It appears the suspects may have been doing doughnut maneuvers in their vehicles, leaving skid marks.

Police ask that anyone who can identify the suspects call Officer Bravo at (805) 594-8081 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

