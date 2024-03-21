Firefighters extinguish blaze in area of San Luis Obispo homeless camp
March 21, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Firefighters extinguished a blaze near a homeless encampment along San Rosa Street in San Luis Obispo early Wednesday morning.
Shortly before 2 a.m., a caller reported fire burning in an area near Mustang Village II apartment complex. No one was in the area when officers arrived, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
SLO firefighters arrived at the scene and quickly extinguished the blaze. No one suffered injuries as a result of the fire.
Officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.
