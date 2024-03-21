SUV overturns after vehicles collide in San Luis Obispo

March 21, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Two vehicles collided in a San Luis Obispo intersection Wednesday night, leaving one of them, an SUV, overturned in a crosswalk.

Shortly after 9 p.m., a Dodger Challenger collided with a Subaru Outback at the intersection of Madonna Road and S. Higuera Street, according to police. The collision flipped the Subaru Outback onto its roof.

Responders treated the occupants of both vehicles for minor injuries at the scene. Emergency personnel did not take anyone to the hospital.

Police say neither drugs, nor alcohol are suspected as a factor in the collision. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

