Firefighters extricate person after crash in San Luis Obispo

March 1, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Firefighters extricated one person, and responders transported two individuals to the hospital following a car crash in San Luis Obispo Friday morning.

At about 10:30 a.m., a Dodge pickup truck and a Mini Cooper collided near the intersection of Broad Street and Orcutt Road. The driver of one of the vehicles lost control on the wet road and spun into oncoming traffic, causing the collision, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Fire personnel used the Jaws of Life to extricate a person from the Mini Cooper. The two individuals taken to the hospital suffered minor injuries.

