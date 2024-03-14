McLintocks restaurant closed after nearly 40 years in Arroyo Grande
March 14, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
F. McLintocks Saloon and Dining house in Arroyo Grande closed Wednesday after nearly 40 years in business. McLintocks’ locations in San Luis Obispo and Shell Beach remain open.
With rising costs – such as food and insurance – McLintocks decided to end their lease and close the Arroyo Grande location, according to an interview on Up + Adam with Adam Montiel with Jay Britton, vice president of F. McLintocks. COVID-19 closures and bridge repairs in 2020-2021 that limited access to their parking lot negatively impacted the Arroyo Grande location.
In 1973, F. McLintocks opened its first restaurant in Shell Beach. Two years later, the company opened in San Luis Obispo. The Arroyo Grande location opened in 1984.
