Vehicle crashes into, injures man during altercation in Paso Robles

March 23, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A large fight on Friday in Paso Robles ended with one man in a hospital, a juvenile in detention and another suspect on the run.

In response to a call reporting a large altercation, Paso Robles police officers arrived at the 1900 block of Riverside Avenue to find a 29-year-old male on the ground. A vehicle had struck the man, leaving him with a head injury.

Nearby the victim, officers discovered a juvenile in possession of an unloaded handgun, which had been stolen from another state, police said.

Officers arrested the juvenile for being in possession of a stolen firearm, and booked him in the San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Detentions Center.

The Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information to call (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

