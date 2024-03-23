Vehicle crashes into, injures man during altercation in Paso Robles
March 23, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A large fight on Friday in Paso Robles ended with one man in a hospital, a juvenile in detention and another suspect on the run.
In response to a call reporting a large altercation, Paso Robles police officers arrived at the 1900 block of Riverside Avenue to find a 29-year-old male on the ground. A vehicle had struck the man, leaving him with a head injury.
Nearby the victim, officers discovered a juvenile in possession of an unloaded handgun, which had been stolen from another state, police said.
Officers arrested the juvenile for being in possession of a stolen firearm, and booked him in the San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Detentions Center.
The Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information to call (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).
