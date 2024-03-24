One person killed, two injured in crash in Paso Robles

March 24, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

One person was killed and two others suffered serious injuries during a single vehicle crash in Paso Robles on Saturday.

Shortly before 10 p.m., a caller reported a rollover crash near the intersection of Buena Vista Drive and Highway 46. Officers arrived to find a white Dodge Ram with three occupants had rolled down an embankment, ejecting one person.

Emergency personnel pronounced the ejected occupant dead at the scene. None of the occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.

The other two occupants suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

