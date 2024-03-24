SLO police searching for vandal who targeted Frank’s Famous Hot Dogs
March 24, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
San Luis Obispo police are asking the public for help with identifying a man who allegedly vandalized the sign at Franks’s Famous Hot Dogs on Thursday.
The sign is situated outside the hot dog restaurant by the intersection of California Boulevard and Monterey Street. Officers are circulating an image of the man suspected of vandalizing the sign.
Investigators ask that anyone who can identify the suspect or provide information about the incident call Officer Bravo at (805) 594-8081 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.
