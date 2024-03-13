San Luis Obispo police ask public for help locating thief
March 12, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
San Luis Obispo police are asking the public for help locating a thief who allegedly stole at least one item from Costco earlier this month.
Video cameras caught the man taking a box from Costco on March 1. Police are circulating surveillance images of the man holding the box inside the store.
Investigators ask that anyone who has information about the suspect contact Officer Cox at (805) 594-8019 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867.
