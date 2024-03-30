Woman who sold fentanyl that killed Templeton man gets seven years in prison

March 30, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A San Luis Obispo County judge on Friday sentenced a woman to seven years in prison for selling the fentanyl that killed a Templeton man.

On Oct. 27, 2022, a caller reported finding a body behind the homeless parking site on Oklahoma Avenue. Deputies identified the victim as 31-year-old Quinn Hall, who had died of a fentanyl overdose.

During their investigation, detectives discovered that shortly before Hall died, Brandi Turner, 50, sold him fentanyl, which led to his death. Deputies arrested Turner in May 2023.

Prosecutors charged Turner with murder, selling fentanyl, possession of fentanyl for sales and possession of methamphetamine. During her trial testimony earlier this year, Turner admitted she sold Hall fentanyl on Oct. 26, 2022.

In January, following closing arguments in the trial, Judge Barry LaBarbera told the jury it could consider whether Turner was guilty of involuntary manslaughter, but only if jurors found the defendant not guilty of murder. When weighing the murder charge, jurors needed to determine whether the fentanyl sale caused Hall’s death and what Turner’s mindset was going into it.

Ultimately, the jury convicted Turner of three drug offenses and split 7-5 in favor of guilt on the murder charge. Judge Barry LaBarbera then declared a mistrial on the murder count.

After three days of deliberations, jurors said they could have reached a unanimous verdict on involuntary manslaughter, but they could not unanimously agree on convicting or acquitting Turner of murder. Juror Julie Jenkins said the big sticking point was whether Turner had a disregard for human life.

Facing another trial, in February, Turner pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter.

Then on Friday, LaBarbera sentenced Turner to seven years in prison.

