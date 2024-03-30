Court stops closure of homeless parking site amid infestation at San Luis Obispo shelter

March 30, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A judge on Friday extended a temporary restraining order that blocks the closure of a safe parking site off Highway 1 after receiving reports of a lice infestation at the 40 Prado Homeless Services Center in San Luis Obispo.

The safe parking site adjacent to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office was slated to close on Friday, but will now remain open until April 29. There are now 10 to 11 people currently residing at the site, down from 16 residents in mid-March.

During the hearing, representatives for the county argued there are mutiple area facilities, including the 40 Prado Homeless Services Center, where the remaining residents can find shelter.They also reminded the court that the safe parking site was always temporary, with those permitted to stay required to sign a contracts.

Attorneys representing the homeless occupants argued the CAPSLO run shelter on 40 Prado Road in San Luis Obispo is a lice invested, unsafe facility. As evidence, the attorneys showed photos of laundry with lice, residents with bites and provided documentation of health issues.

“In light of the foregoing concerns about the suitability of 40 Prado, which is the shelter most readily-available to all remaining persons, the Court finds good cause to extend the temporary restraining order for a period of 31 days to Monday April 29, 2024,” according to the court order.

Established in 2021 as a temporary safe parking site, the county began taking steps last year to close the site. Late last year, county staff told homeless individuals remaining at the site on Oklahoma Avenue to leave the location.

In January, Homeless Union of San Luis Obispo attorneys filed a restraining order request asking the court to stop the proposed closure.

On Feb. 1, the county gave tenants of the site a month and a half to move out. San Luis Obispo County planned to officially close the safe parking site on March 18.

On March 15, a judge approved a temporary restraining order stopping the proposed closure until March 29. On Friday, the court extended the temporary restraining order through April 29.

Since its establishment in Oct. 2021, 115 people have lived at the Oklahoma Avenue site. And during that time, emergency personnel have responded to more than 500 calls for assistance, including calls reporting three deaths, disturbing the peace, spousal abuse or battery, threats, burglary or theft and mental health issues.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...