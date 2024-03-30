Morro Bay man killed in crash on Highway 1

March 30, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A 43-year-old Morro Bay man was killed in a single car crash on Highway 1 on Friday night, according to the CHP.

Shortly before 10 p.m., the man was driving southbound at about 65 mph in heavy rains and strong winds. He lost control of his 2006 Toyota near South Bay Boulevard in Morro Bay, which rolled down an embankment and struck a tree.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from his vehicle during the crash. He died at the scene. Officials are not releasing his name pending notification of his next of kin.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

