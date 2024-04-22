Attempted kidnapping at UC Santa Barbara

April 21, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The University of California Santa Barbara Police Department is investigating an attempted kidnapping of a female on Saturday night.

Shortly before 10 p.m., the university sent out an emergency alert regarding an attempted abduction at the Labryinth, witch is located between Campus Point and Manzanita. Police asked students to avoid the area.

Investigators describe the suspect as an Hispanic man who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall. He was dressed in all black including black gloves, according to the alert.

CalCoastNews will provide more information as it becomes available.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...