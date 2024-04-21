Man dies after falling off cliff in Isla Vista
April 21, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A man died after falling off a cliff in Isla Vista on Saturday.
Shortly before 3 p.m., the man fell approximately 50 feet over a cliff behind 6625 Del Playa, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Fire officials say the man had reportedly climbed over a barrier fence prior to his fall.
Fire personnel carried the victim up the Peacadero stairs from the beach below. An ambulance transported the man, along with medics, to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
The man died of his injuries at the hospital. His fall was accidental, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s officials are withholding the victim’s identity as they notify relatives of the death.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines