Man dies after falling off cliff in Isla Vista

April 21, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A man died after falling off a cliff in Isla Vista on Saturday.

Shortly before 3 p.m., the man fell approximately 50 feet over a cliff behind 6625 Del Playa, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Fire officials say the man had reportedly climbed over a barrier fence prior to his fall.

Fire personnel carried the victim up the Peacadero stairs from the beach below. An ambulance transported the man, along with medics, to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The man died of his injuries at the hospital. His fall was accidental, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials are withholding the victim’s identity as they notify relatives of the death.

