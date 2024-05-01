Goats and sheep return to Paso Robles, fire protection

April 30, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

For the forth year in a row, Paso Robles is welcoming up to 500 goats and sheep to create firebreaks and reduce fuel loads along the Salinas River. In 2021, 2022 and 2023, the city noted a significant decrease in fires in the area.

Once again, the Salinas River saw significant water flow, requiring swift water rescue operations on multiple occasions. Like the previous winter, much-needed rain brought increased plant and grass growth which could result in large fires if left untended.

The Salinas River corridor stretches more than three miles from north to south, separating the city’s east and west sides and occupying more than 470 acres.

The Goat Girls have been selected to graze on the grasses this year, starting along North River Road and moving south. The goats are scheduled to arrive on May 2 and to complete their work by June 10.

The project is funded by a grant from the San Luis Obispo County Community Fire Safe Council.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...