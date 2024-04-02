This week’s San Luis Obispo County government meetings

April 1, 2024

By CalCoastNews staff

The Paso Robles City Council will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. on April 2 in the council chambers.

The Paso Robles City Council voted 4-1 last month to raise their compensation by 10% and their travel allowances by 20%, with Councilman Chris Bausch dissenting. The council voted to raise the mayor’s monthly stipend to $1,540 and the council members’ to $1,155.

Under item K-1 on the agenda, the council will have its introduction and first reading of an ordinance approving the hike in council members pay. The new rate will begin in Nov. 2024.

Under Item K-4 on the agenda, the council members will discuss whether or not they want to support a proposed half-cent sales tax by San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG) staff. SLOCOG hopes to place a half-cent sales tax on the November ballot for transportation-related purposed and are working to drum up support from local government officials.

The Pismo Beach City Council will hold a meeting at 5:30 p.m. on April 2 in the council chambers.

In line with the bulk of government agencies over the past two decades, Pismo Beach’s pension system is underfunded. As a result, part of the funding for former employees retirement plans is funded through current revenue sources, leaving less funding for road work and capital improvements.

Under item 9-G on the agenda, the council is slated to vote to take $1 million from its general fund to reduce the city’s unfunded pension liability for Fiscal Year 2024.

Under item 12-a, the council will receive a report on the police department in 2023, including crime trends and statistics, staffing updates, dispatch operations and parking matters.

During 2023, the city noted a 21% reduction in group A crimes (mostly felonies) and a 13% decrease in group B crimes (lesser crimes). City staff points at various factors, including staffing vacancies, a reduction in visitor to the city, and changes in booking protocols at the county jail.

The San Luis Obispo City Council will meet on April 2 at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers.

The city council will discuss increasing City Attorney Christine Dietrick’s salary by 5% after determining she has met had met or exceeded performance expectations in all categories, under item 6-e on the agenda. The increase will cost the city $13,754 annually.

The council will discuss zoning changes to allow a proposed mix of residential and commercial use project at 365 Prado Road, under item 7-B on the agenda.

In 2021, the County of San Luis Obispo amended the Airport Land Use Plan, a controversial action that changed the size and shape of the safety subareas around the airport. The vote to change the plan, which was promoted by then SLO County Supervisor Adam Hill, allowed for higher density.

Covelop, the applicant is proposing a mixed-use development that would include 224 residential units, 30,000-60,000 square feet of commercial space and a 1.2-acre park.

The Los Osos Community Services District will meet at 5:30 p.m. on April 4 in closed session and at 6 p.m.

During closed session on the agenda, the board members will consider initiating litigation based on existing facts and circumstances, the district is reviewing.

The Templeton Community Services District will meet on April 2 at 7 p.m.

