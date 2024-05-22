Santa Barbara County deputies arrest man, then reverse his overdose

May 22, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Deputies arrested a man in Isla Vista on Sunday, resulting in his life being saved, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly before 10 a.m., deputies encountered a man in the roadway of Camino Lindo near Pasado Road. When they spoke with him, deputies learned the suspect had an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest.

Deputies arrested the suspect. While driving him to the Santa Barbara County Main Jail, deputies noticed the man began exhibiting signs of a fentanyl overdose.

They pulled the patrol vehicle over to the side of the road and called for emergency medical response. Deputies lifted the man out of the back of the vehicle and onto the roadside, where they administered two rounds of nasal naloxone to the man.

The suspect then regained consciousness and began breathing on his own as emergency medical personnel arrived, according to the sheriff’s office.

Medical personnel transported the man to an area hospital for follow-up care. He was later booked at the Main Jail.

The sheriff’s office is highlighting the incident as an example of the danger of fentanyl use and the importance of carrying naloxone. Signs of an opioid overdose may include difficulty waking up, slowed breathing, confusion and blue or pale lips and fingernails.

