Grover Beach seeking candidates for vacant city council seat

December 13, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Grover Beach is seeking applicants for an open city council seat. The council is planning to appoint a resident to fill the seat left vacant after residents voted to recall Councilman Daniel Rushing.

Applicants need to be registered voters who live in District 2. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Jan. 3.

The Grover Beach City Council will review all applications and then interview applicants during their meeting on Jan. 13. Interested residents can verify their district using the city’s interactive map online.

Following the candidate interviews, the council will appoint a new council member to serve through Dec. 2026.

