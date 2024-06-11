Firefighters tackle house fire in Paso Robles

June 11, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Firefighters responded quickly to a house fire in Paso Robles on Monday, putting out a fire in the attic before it spread to the rest of the home.

Shortly after 8 p.m., a caller reported a fire at a home on the 300 block of Camino Lobo. Within three minutes, firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the attic vents of the one-story residence.

No one was home at the time the fire was reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services reminds all residents to ensure they have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in their homes.

