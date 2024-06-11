Teen wounded in shooting on outskirts of Santa Maria

June 11, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A gunman shot and wounded a 17-year-old boy on the outskirts of Santa Maria over the weekend.

Early Sunday morning, a caller reported a shooting on the 700 block of Rosemary Road. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene and found the teen with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Responders immediately transported the victim to a local hospital.

Deputies secured the scene for forensics, and detectives arrived to conduct a follow-up investigation. Authorities did not make any arrests. The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Investigators are encouraging anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or who may know the identity of the suspect or suspects to contact the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (805) 934-6150. Anonymous informants can call the anonymous tip line at (805) 681-4171.

