SLO police searching for wallet, identity theft suspect

June 11, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police are searching for an identify theft suspect who allegedly stole a person’s wallet and then made purchases using the victim’s cards.

After stealing the wallet, the man purchased gift cards, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. The police department is asking for help from the public in identifying the suspect.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about the suspect call Henderson at (805) 594-8061 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

The police department reports thieves are stealing wallets and phones from unzipped purses that shoppers place in the front of shopping carts. Officers instruct residents to do what works best to secure personal belongings.

