Emergency personnel rescue kayakers off Central Coast beach

June 3, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Emergency personnel rescued a pair of kayakers who were distressed in the ocean off a Central Coast beach on Sunday.

Wearing life jackets, two UC Santa Barbara students had paddled to platform Holly off the Goleta coast. Their kayak began taking on water and became heavy and sluggish, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

At about 1:30 p.m., tired and cold, the kayakers called 911 from a cell phone.

Rescue personnel located the kayakers between Haskell’s Beach and Coal Oil Point. Rescue workers made contact with the kayakers and brought them to shore.

Crews assisted the students to the area of Camino Majorca and Del Playa. Paramedics evaluated the students, who had no medical complaints, and released them.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...