Santa Barbara City Council to consider sales tax increase
June 1, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Facing a $7.1 million budget deficit, the Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday plans to discuss placing a sales tax increase on the Nov. 5 ballot.
Santa Barbara currently has an 8.75% sales tax rate, which is equal to Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo and higher than Arroyo Grande’s 7.75% sales tax rate.
Santa Barbara staffers are hoping to increase the city’s sales tax rate by .5% in the November election. If passed, the resolution will raise the sales tax rate in Santa Barbara from 8.75% to 9.25%. The city already has its own 1.5% sales tax rate, which is added to the statewide rate of 7.25%.
